The NBA draft lottery is finally here. This year, 14 teams have a shot at winning the first pick, presumably to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson in this year's NBA draft.

Williamson's teammates R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish will also be on this year's board alongside Murray State's Ja Morant, Vanderbilt's Darius Garland and Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, all ready to make a move to the NBA when the draft kicks off on June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Tuesday's draft lottery:

When will the NBA draft lottery take place?

This year's draft lottery will be aired live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m.

Which teams will participate in the 2019 draft lottery?

The Knicks, Cavaliers, Suns, Bulls, Hawks, Wizards, Pelicans, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Hornets, Heat and Kings will make up this year's list of 14 teams in the draft lottery.

How does the draft lottery work?

There are 14 ping pong balls numbered 1-14 that are put in a glass drum. They are mixed around for 20 seconds before the first ball gets drawn, and then 10-second intervals are used to space out the drawings of three additional balls.

Each team is given its own list of combinations that those four balls could create, and the team whose combination is picked gets that pick. There are 1,000 combinations that are used and the combination of 11-12-13-14 is not used, so if it is drawn for one of the picks, they draw again to determine which team gets that pick.

Each team's odds at landing the top pick are based on each team's regular-season record. The team with the worst record have the best odds and the team with the best record among those that missed the postseason have the worst odds. Tiebreakers will be used if teams end up tied with the same record to decide which will have the more advantageous spot in the draft lottery order. The teams with better odds are given more combinations than the teams with worse odds.

After the first three picks are decided, the remaining draft ordered is decided based off what each team's lottery odds were. The team with the highest lottery odds is guaranteed a top-four pick and the team with the lowest odds will end up with the 14th pick unless it gets one of the top three picks.

What are the odds for each team in the draft lottery?

Below is a full list of odds to land the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft:

• New York Knicks : 14.0%

• Cleveland Cavaliers: 14.0%

• Phoenix Suns: 14.0%

• Chicago Bulls: 12.5%

• Atlanta Hawks: 10.5%

• Washington Wizards: 9.0%

• New Orleans Pelicans: 6.0%

• Memphis Grizzlies*: 6.0%

• Dallas Mavericks**: 6.0%

• Minnesota Timberwolves: 3.0%

• Los Angeles Lakers: 2.0%

• Charlotte Hornets: 1.0%

• Miami Heat: 1.0%

• Sacramento Kings^: 1.0%

Note: * = pick may be conveyed to Boston; ** = pick may be conveyed to Atlanta; ^ = pick will be conveyed to Boston via Philadelphia or to Philadelphia