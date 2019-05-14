Knicks Land No. 3 Pick in 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

The New York Knicks received the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, with Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing on hand to represent them at the draft lottery on Tuesday.

The Knicks finished the season with a record of 17–65, the worst in the NBA. New York, the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers all had a 14% chance at landing the top pick.

Unfortunately, the Knicks likely missed out on drafting Duke phenom Zion Williamson this summer after the New Orleans Pelicans won the No. 1 pick during Tuesday's lottery.

The 2019 NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.