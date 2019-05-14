Knicks Land No. 3 Pick in 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

The Knicks missed out on the No. 1 pick and a chance at Zion Williamson.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 14, 2019

The New York Knicks received the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, with Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing on hand to represent them at the draft lottery on Tuesday.

The Knicks finished the season with a record of 17–65, the worst in the NBA. New York, the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers all had a 14% chance at landing the top pick.

Unfortunately, the Knicks likely missed out on drafting Duke phenom Zion Williamson this summer after the New Orleans Pelicans won the No. 1 pick during Tuesday's lottery.

The 2019 NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message