Enes Kanter received some proactive assistance from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden regarding a potential travel issue on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Royce Young.

Wyden sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Kanter's behalf and asked for Kanter's "safe passage to and from Canada should the Portland Trail Blazers play the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, in the upcoming NBA Finals."

Kanter had his Turkish passport revoked in 2017 after voicing criticism of the nation's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He did not travel to Toronto in March and skipped the Knicks' trip to London in January due to worries over his green card.

"I have full confidence to myself and my team to win the Western Conference finals," Kanter told ESPN on Tuesday. "Going to Toronto will be a bit hectic for me for the reasons you know, and I know Senator Wyden is working hard to make sure that I can make it and I really appreciate it... I know the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau is a good leader and I have confidence in him to help with my situation."

Portland will need to advance past the Warriors to meet the Raptors in the NBA Finals. Tip-off for the Western Conference finals is slated for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET.