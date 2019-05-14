Oregon Senator Urges Justin Trudeau to Allow Enes Kanter Into Canada Without Passport

Oregon Seantor Ron Wyden wrote to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, asking for Kanter's "safe passage" north of the border. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 14, 2019

Enes Kanter received some proactive assistance from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden regarding a potential travel issue on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Royce Young

Wyden sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Kanter's behalf and asked for Kanter's "safe passage to and from Canada should the Portland Trail Blazers play the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, in the upcoming NBA Finals."

Kanter had his Turkish passport revoked in 2017 after voicing criticism of the nation's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He did not travel to Toronto in March and skipped the Knicks' trip to London in January due to worries over his green card. 

"I have full confidence to myself and my team to win the Western Conference finals," Kanter told ESPN on Tuesday. "Going to Toronto will be a bit hectic for me for the reasons you know, and I know Senator Wyden is working hard to make sure that I can make it and I really appreciate it... I know the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau is a good leader and I have confidence in him to help with my situation."

Portland will need to advance past the Warriors to meet the Raptors in the NBA Finals. Tip-off for the Western Conference finals is slated for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message