Blazers center Enes Kanter is expected to play a sizeable role in the Blazers' matchup with the Warriors in the Western Conference finals, but his games will not be shown on television in his home country of Turkey.

Turkish broadcasting network S Sport will not show the West finals, according to Reuters' Ece Toksaby and Tuvan Gumrukcu. The policy has been in place since 2018, when Kanter's father was arrested and charged with "membership in a terrorist group" for his dissent against Turkish president Reccep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I can say clearly that we will not be broadcasting the Warriors-Blazers series,” S Sport commentator Omer Sarac told Reuters. “Furthermore, if Portland makes it to the finals, (that) will not be broadcast either ... This situation is not about us, but it is what it is.”

Turkish fans won't be able to watch Kanter on S Sport, but all the games will be available to fans on NBA TV International and on NBA League Pass.

The Turkish government canceled Kanter's passport and charged him with terrorist ties in May 2017. Portland's big man will likely be arrested if he returns to Turkey under Erdogan's rule.