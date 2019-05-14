Report: Turkish TV Station Won't Air Blazers Games Due to Enes Kanter's Criticism of Erdogan

Kanter has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to jail the Blazers center if he returns to Turkey.

By Michael Shapiro
May 14, 2019

Blazers center Enes Kanter is expected to play a sizeable role in the Blazers' matchup with the Warriors in the Western Conference finals, but his games will not be shown on television in his home country of Turkey. 

Turkish broadcasting network S Sport will not show the West finals, according to Reuters' Ece Toksaby and Tuvan Gumrukcu. The policy has been in place since 2018, when Kanter's father was arrested and charged with "membership in a terrorist group" for his dissent against Turkish president Reccep Tayyip Erdogan. 

“I can say clearly that we will not be broadcasting the Warriors-Blazers series,” S Sport commentator Omer Sarac told Reuters. “Furthermore, if Portland makes it to the finals, (that) will not be broadcast either ... This situation is not about us, but it is what it is.”

Turkish fans won't be able to watch Kanter on S Sport, but all the games will be available to fans on NBA TV International and on NBA League Pass.

The Turkish government canceled Kanter's passport and charged him with terrorist ties in May 2017. Portland's big man will likely be arrested if he returns to Turkey under Erdogan's rule.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message