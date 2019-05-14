"Trademark 'The Process'" isn't as clever a slogan as the other one, but it does line up with Joel Embiid's actions.

Just a couple of days after Embiid said, "I don't give a damn about 'The Process,'" following a devastating Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the 76ers' star center is now in position to profit off the nickname.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has registered a trademark for "The Process" to Embiid for "Apparel, namely, shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, sweatpants, hats, flip flops."

JUST IN: The US Patent & Trademark office has made @JoelEmbiid the registered owner of one trademark for “The Process.” Embiid has 20 other applications for the mark pending. First reported by @JoshGerben. pic.twitter.com/TETxjijbr2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 14, 2019

But there could be more on the way for Embiid, who still has another 20 pending trademarks related to "The Process" or "Trust The Process."

In his post-game press conference last night Joel Embiid said "I don't give a damn about The Process."



I am sure very true in the moment.



However, Embiid does own 21 (!) active trademark applications for THE PROCESS or TRUST THE PROCESS.#TheProcess #sixers pic.twitter.com/V0n6VnbMHC — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 13, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: The USPTO issued Joel Embiid's first trademark registration on 'THE PROCESS' today.



Ironically, at his post-game press conference on Sunday night, Embiid said "I don't give a damn about The Process."



Here is my analysis👇#TheProcess pic.twitter.com/Kqfw1kdgmL — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 14, 2019

As lawyer Josh Gerben noted, "Trust The Process" might not get trademarked anytime soon, but that didn't stop the 76ers from trying late last year.

But maybe Embiid can help Jimmy Butler get "Jimmy Buckets" trademarked now that he's had some success in his attempt for his own nickname.

I know all #Sixers fans have one concern right now... has Jimmy Butler registered his 'Jimmy Buckets' trademark?



A company that appears to be owned by Jimmy Butler filed 7 'Jimmy Buckets' trademark applications in 2015.



Here is my analysis of the filings 👇#JimmyBuckets pic.twitter.com/X8BIAMsOcZ — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 10, 2019

I'm sure that would convince him to stay when free agency comes this summer.