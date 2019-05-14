Joel Embiid Granted Trademark for ‘The Process’ and Now Waits for 20 Other Pending Applications

Joel Embiid will now be able to profit off his nickname through shirts, and shorts and sweatpants and other apparel thanks to this trademark.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 14, 2019

"Trademark 'The Process'" isn't as clever a slogan as the other one, but it does line up with Joel Embiid's actions.

Just a couple of days after Embiid said, "I don't give a damn about 'The Process,'" following a devastating Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the 76ers' star center is now in position to profit off the nickname.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has registered a trademark for "The Process" to Embiid for "Apparel, namely, shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, sweatpants, hats, flip flops."

But there could be more on the way for Embiid, who still has another 20 pending trademarks related to "The Process" or "Trust The Process."

As lawyer Josh Gerben noted, "Trust The Process" might not get trademarked anytime soon, but that didn't stop the 76ers from trying late last year.

But maybe Embiid can help Jimmy Butler get "Jimmy Buckets" trademarked now that he's had some success in his attempt for his own nickname.

I'm sure that would convince him to stay when free agency comes this summer.

