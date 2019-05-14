Joel Embiid Receives Heartwarming Letter From Nine-Year-Old Fan After Game 7 Loss

Embiid and the Sixers lost Game 7 to Toronto on a game-winning buzzer-beater by Kawhi Leonard

May 14, 2019

Joel Embiid burst into tears after Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater knocked the Sixers out of the playoffs on Sunday, but the All-Star center should feel a bit better on Tuesday after receiving a letter from a young Philadelphia fan. 

Nine-year-old Olivia Djamoos wrote to Embiid following the Sixers playoff defeat and told him "it's ok to lose sometimes."

"Dear Joel Embiid, you are my favorite basketball player. I am sorry that you lost," Djamoos wrote. "I saw you crying on T.V. It's ok to lose sometimes, I lost basketball games too. You got so far and I am proud of you and the 76ers! Your fan, Olivia Djamoos. 

Perhaps Djamoos can attend a Sixers game in 2019-20 to cheer on Embiid in person. For now, the Sixers' summer awaits as the Raptors and Bucks battle in the Eastern Conference finals.

