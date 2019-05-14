Joel Embiid burst into tears after Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater knocked the Sixers out of the playoffs on Sunday, but the All-Star center should feel a bit better on Tuesday after receiving a letter from a young Philadelphia fan.

Nine-year-old Olivia Djamoos wrote to Embiid following the Sixers playoff defeat and told him "it's ok to lose sometimes."

"Dear Joel Embiid, you are my favorite basketball player. I am sorry that you lost," Djamoos wrote. "I saw you crying on T.V. It's ok to lose sometimes, I lost basketball games too. You got so far and I am proud of you and the 76ers! Your fan, Olivia Djamoos.

9 year old Sixers fan wrote a heartwarming letter to @JoelEmbiid

after seeing him cry after loss#Sixers pic.twitter.com/LOCr7M5DX0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 14, 2019

9-year-old Olivia’s letter to @JoelEmbiid after GM7.



"Dear Joel Embiid, you are my favorite player. I am sorry that you lost. I saw you crying on T.V. It's ok to lose sometimes, I lost basketball games too.”



(Via @Christie_Ileto) pic.twitter.com/WPW75LjKIj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2019

Perhaps Djamoos can attend a Sixers game in 2019-20 to cheer on Embiid in person. For now, the Sixers' summer awaits as the Raptors and Bucks battle in the Eastern Conference finals.