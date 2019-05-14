The Knicks enter Tuesday night's draft lottery with the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick but don't assume winning the lottery will automatically bring Zion Williamson to the Big Apple.

New York could target a trade for Anthony Davis if it lands the No. 1 pick, according to Stadium's Shams Charania.

"I'm told if the Knicks get the No. 1 overall pick, they would then shift their focus toward a potential deal for Anthony Davis," Charania said on Monday.

A possible deal that was hypothetically proposed by Charania includes Williamson and Kevin Knox.

"There might not be another team out there that has a better package than the Knicks if they were able to get that No. 1 pick," he adds.

Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania with the latest on the Knicks plan if they get the top-pick in tonight's #NBADraftLottery. pic.twitter.com/pcPOQ0CjXM — Stadium (@Stadium) May 14, 2019

The Knicks lost a league-high 65 games in 2018-19 and now share the best odds at the No. 1 pick with the Cavs and Suns. New York has won the NBA draft lottery just once, selecting Patrick Ewing with the top pick in the 1985 draft.

New York is also expected to be a central player in free agency after June's draft. The Knicks will likely target Warriors forward Kevin Durant, and they could pair him with another max contract. Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Jimmy Butler are potential free-agent targets for New York.