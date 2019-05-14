Pelicans' Title Odds Rise Dramatically After Landing No. 1 Pick

Vegas might believe in Zion.

By Kaelen Jones
May 14, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans won the day when they secured the 2019 NBA draft's No. 1 pick during Tuesday's lottery. So much so, in fact, that one Vegas sportsbook has greatly elevated the team's title odds.

Following the lottery, the Pelicans' NBA championship odds for the 2019-20 season at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook jumped dramatically, going from 300-1 to 25-1.

It's quite the jump! Perhaps it has a lot to do with a chance to potentially pair star big man Anthony Davis with incoming rookie phenom Zion Williamson, whom many have long projected as being the first selection.

The Pelicans have never won an NBA championship.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message