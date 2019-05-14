The New Orleans Pelicans won the day when they secured the 2019 NBA draft's No. 1 pick during Tuesday's lottery. So much so, in fact, that one Vegas sportsbook has greatly elevated the team's title odds.

Following the lottery, the Pelicans' NBA championship odds for the 2019-20 season at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook jumped dramatically, going from 300-1 to 25-1.

It's quite the jump! Perhaps it has a lot to do with a chance to potentially pair star big man Anthony Davis with incoming rookie phenom Zion Williamson, whom many have long projected as being the first selection.

The Pelicans have never won an NBA championship.