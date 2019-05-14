Spike Lee on Knicks Missing Out on Zion Williamson: 'Dagnabbitt'

The Knicks landed the No. 3 pick in Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery.

By Jenna West
May 14, 2019

Life-long Knicks fan Spike Lee can't believe the team's bad luck streak continues.

Lee expressed his discontent on Instagram after the Knicks lost the No. 1 pick, and ultimately the Zion Williamson sweepstakes, in Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery. New York landed the No. 3 draft pick behind the Pelicans (No. 1) and the Grizzlies (No. 2).

"Dagnabbitt. Curses. Spoiled Again At least Lakers and Cavs Didn't Get Zion. Now All Eyes on KD," Lee said.

Lee also shaded people photoshopping the crying Michael Jordan meme onto a picture of him in Knicks gear, calling the move "coldblooded."

By missing out on Williamson, Lee continues to think the Knicks can change their bad luck by acquiring Kevin Durant in free agency this summer. The director also shared his desire to see Durant come to New York in an Instagram post on Monday when he asked the "basketball gods" to give the Knicks the top pick and Williamson.

While the gods didn't deliver Williamson to the Knicks, maybe there's still a chance they'll send Durant.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message