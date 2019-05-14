Life-long Knicks fan Spike Lee can't believe the team's bad luck streak continues.

Lee expressed his discontent on Instagram after the Knicks lost the No. 1 pick, and ultimately the Zion Williamson sweepstakes, in Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery. New York landed the No. 3 draft pick behind the Pelicans (No. 1) and the Grizzlies (No. 2).

"Dagnabbitt. Curses. Spoiled Again At least Lakers and Cavs Didn't Get Zion. Now All Eyes on KD," Lee said.

Lee also shaded people photoshopping the crying Michael Jordan meme onto a picture of him in Knicks gear, calling the move "coldblooded."

By missing out on Williamson, Lee continues to think the Knicks can change their bad luck by acquiring Kevin Durant in free agency this summer. The director also shared his desire to see Durant come to New York in an Instagram post on Monday when he asked the "basketball gods" to give the Knicks the top pick and Williamson.

While the gods didn't deliver Williamson to the Knicks, maybe there's still a chance they'll send Durant.