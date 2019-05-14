TEST NBA Draft Guide TEST

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's 2019 NBA Draft Guide. Here you'll find all of the up-to-date information on the draft and everything you'll need to know leading up to June 20, including:Jeremy Woo's Big Board ranking the Top 100 prospects with stats/measurements for every player; Mock Drafts predicting the first 30 picks leading up to the big day; Team Needs by position featuring analysis on all 30 teams and what they should target in the draft; Position Rankings for the 2019 prospects; and more.

