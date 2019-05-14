TEST NBA Draft Guide TEST

TEST NBA Draft Guide TEST

May 14, 2019

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's 2019 NBA Draft Guide. Here you'll find all of the up-to-date information on the draft and everything you'll need to know leading up to June 20, including:Jeremy Woo's Big Board ranking the Top 100 prospects with stats/measurements for every player; Mock Drafts predicting the first 30 picks leading up to the big day; Team Needs by position featuring analysis on all 30 teams and what they should target in the draft; Position Rankings for the 2019 prospects; and more.

NBA Draft Rumors

NBA
Zion Is Gone, But His Shadow Still Lingers at the NBA Draft Combine
By Chris Mannix

2019 BIG BOARD

ZION WILLIAMSON

F. DUKE | FRESHMAN

What’s even left to say about Zion Williamson? His rise as the top prospect in this class was swift, he has maintained that spot in these rankings from preseason until now, and there’s little question he will have earned the right to go first on draft night. Whether he ends up a transcendent pro or not, the fact it’s even in question says plenty. Williamson’s immense athletic ability and basketball instincts are conducive to easy baskets, transition offense and momentum-swinging plays on both ends. Playing downhill with his strength, deft finishing and passing ability, he was almost impossible to defend at the college level. What’s even left to say about Zion Williamson? His rise as the top prospect in this class was swift, he has maintained that spot in these rankings from preseason until now, and there’s little question he will have earned the right to go first on draft night.

READ MORE ON THE BIG BOARD

JA MORANT

PG, MURRAY STATE | SOPHOMORE

From my perspective, Morant is the clear-cut No. 2 prospect behind Williamson, with a delineated gap in best-case projection between him and everyone else. As a remarkably natural and instinctive playmaker, Morant fundamentally won’t have to change his style of play to succeed, but need only fine-tune and expand his skills. His superior passing vision, ambidextrous touch, explosiveness and change of direction are hard to oversell. His athleticism has been touted in highlight packages, but Morant takes over games with skill and feel, can play at different speeds, in transition or in the halfcourt.From my perspective, Morant is the clear-cut No. 2 prospect behind Williamson, with a delineated gap in best-case projection between him and everyone else.


R.J. BARRETT

G/F, DUKE | FRESHMAN

While Barrett seems likely to be a top-three pick, this ranking is a hedge that reflects concerns about his style of play and how much it directly impacts team success. When Zion Williamson missed time at various points in the season, you would have liked to see more impact out of Barrett as far as empowering his teammates. His natural tendency is to hunt shots, and though he’s a very capable playmaker with the ball in his hands, those assists came more as a byproduct of a type of usage that he may not warrant in the pros. Barrett seems likely to score a lot of points, but his shot selection must improve, and more importantly, he needs to refine himself into a consistent perimeter shooter.While Barrett seems likely to be a top-three pick, this ranking is a hedge that reflects concerns about his style of play and how much it directly impacts team success.

NBA
Doc Rivers: Kawhi Leonard is the 'Most Like Jordan That We've Seen'
By Michael Shapiro

Rivers said Leonard is, "the most like Jordan that we've seen," during an appearance on ESPN on Tuesday. 

NBA
NBA Draft Combine Notebook: Grizzlies Targeting Ja Morant, Luka Samanic Showcases Talent
By Jeremy Woo

Croatian forward Luka Samanic was impressive at the NBA Draft Combine on Thursday, showcasing his offensive versatility and fluid athleticism. 

NBA
2019 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Whose Stock Is Rising Most Post-Combine?
By Jeremy Woo

With the NBA draft lottery and combine behind us, which prospects have helped themselves the most? The Front Office mocks all 60 draft picks following a surprising week in Chicago.

NBA
NBA Draft Stock Watch: Risers and Fallers From the Combine
By Jeremy Woo

Nic Claxton, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Tacko Fall all left different impressions on scouts during Day 2 of the NBA draft combine. 


Position Rankings

  • Best Guards Available
    Who is the best guard in the NBA draft after Luka Doncic: Trae Young, Collin Sexton or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? The Front Office breaks down the best 20 backcourt players available.

  • Draft Debate: Which Wing Would You Draft First?
    Using hypothetical draft-night scenarios to spotlight similar prospects, we asked our experts: If given the opportunity, which would you pick for your team?

Podcasts

Features

NBA
NBA Draft Order: Full First Round Order
By Caleb Friedman

Here's what the first 30 picks look like before any draft-day trades. 

NBA
2020 NBA Draft: Early Look at the Top Prospects in Next Year's Class
By Jeremy Woo

With the 2019 NBA draft class taking shape with Zion Williamson leading the way, Sports Illustrated's The Front Office takes a glimpse into the future and analyzes the best prospects in the 2020 class.

NBA
The Pelicans Land the Right to Select Zion Williamson in Dream Draft Lottery
By Andrew Sharp

The NBA draft lottery couldn't have gone any better for the Pelicans. Landing the No. 1 pick, they earned a chance to select Zion Williams and watched as Anthony Davis suitors landed top picks. 

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message