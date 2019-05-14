The Timberwolves will begin interviewing candidates for their head coach opening this week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wojnarowski, the new president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, will interview Heat assistant Juwan Howard in Chicago during the NBA draft combine. Rosas will also reportedly interview Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool at some point later in the week because Portland is playing in the Western Conference finals.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reports Pelicans assistant Chris Finch will also interview for the job. Finch and Rosas worked together with the Rockets previously.

Minnesota hired Rosas at the start of this month after he spent 16 seasons with Houston, where he most recently served as the president of basketball operations. In January the Timberwolves fired Tom Thibodeau, who was serving as the coach and president of basketball operations.

The team named Ryan Saunders the interim coach and the squad went 17-25 under him. Right before the season ended it was reported the team is expected to keep Saunders and general manager Scott Layden, but there was some uncertainty because Rosas had not yet been hired to his role.

Saunders will remain a "prominent candidate," according to Wojnarowski, but Rosas wants to speak with other candidates before making a final decision.

This past season the Timberwolves went 36-46 and finished 11th in the West, one year after snapping a 13-season playoff drought by going 47-35 to earn the eighth seed. Minnesota will have 3% chance at landing the No. 1 pick Tuesday during the NBA draft lottery.