Steph Curry and the Warriors will look to hold their home court advantage in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday against the Blazers. Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Golden State defeated the Rockets in six games in the West semis. Curry and Klay Thompson dispatched the Rockets without Kevin Durant, who exited Game 5 with a calf injury. Durant is out for Game 1 and unlikely to play in Game 2.

The Blazers followed Damian Lillard's game-winner against the Thunder with a seven-game victory over the Nuggets in the West semis. C.J. McCollum scored 37 points in the pivotal contest against Denver.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's contest:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN