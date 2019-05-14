When Is the 2019 NBA Draft? Date, Live Stream, Schedule, Order

Find out everything you need to know about the 2019 NBA draft.

By Kaelen Jones
May 14, 2019

With the lottery finally over, the 2019 NBA draft order is now set. The New Orleans Pelicans secured the No. 1 pick, and with it have a chance to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson.

The NBA draft is bound to be one of the most exciting days on the NBA calendar this year with Williamson, Murray State's Ja Morant and others headlining what's being touted as a star-laden class.

The NBA draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 20. Find out how to watch the NBA draft below.

Date: Thursday, June 20

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

