Magic Johnson and Larry Bird to Receive NBA's Lifetime Achievement Award

The two icons and rivals will be honored at the 2019 NBA Awards.

By Jenna West
May 15, 2019

Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird will receive the NBA's Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

The legends will be honored at the third annual 2019 NBA Awards on June 24 in Los Angeles. Bill Russell (2017) and Oscar Robertson (2018) are the previous recipients.

Johnson and Bird first clashed as rivals in the 1979 NCAA tournament, when Johnson led Michigan State to a national championship victory over Bird and Indiana State. Their rivalry graduated to the NBA during their rookie season in 1979-80 with the Lakers and Celtics. Bird won Rookie of the Year, while Johnson helped the Lakers win the 1980 NBA title. Bird and the Celtics won the championship the following year.

The rivals met up in the 1984 NBA Finals, which the Celtics won. Bird would go one to win another title with Boston during his 13 years with the franchise. The 12-time All-Star finished his career averaging 24.3 points per game with 6.3 assists and 10.0 rebounds.

Johnson won five titles with the Lakers, including two against the Celtics (1985 and 1987). He retired from the Lakers in 1991 after learning he was HIV positive and returned for one season in 1995. Johnson averaged 19.5 points per game with 1.9 assists and 11.2 rebounds during his 13-year career in Los Angeles.

The two icons also won gold medals playing together on the Dream Team for Team USA in the 1992 Summer Olympics.

