New York Knicks fans were disappointed when they lost out on the top pick in the draft and a chance to land Zion Williamson.

Instead, the New Orleans Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft and a few newspapers had a field day coming up with headlines to show either the excitement of Williamson potentially coming to town or waiting until free agency to see if their fortunes will change.

The Knicks, of course, ended up with the No. 3 pick, right behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are a few examples of newspaper headlines from New Orleans and New York newspapers.

Early look at the front page of Wednesday's Times-Picayune Sports section @APSE_sportmedia story by @_Andrew_Lopez pic.twitter.com/U3WXrNRQF6 — Timothy Givens (@TGGivens) May 15, 2019