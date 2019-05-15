There is no shortage of great headlines from newspapers after the Pelicans secured the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
New York Knicks fans were disappointed when they lost out on the top pick in the draft and a chance to land Zion Williamson.
Instead, the New Orleans Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft and a few newspapers had a field day coming up with headlines to show either the excitement of Williamson potentially coming to town or waiting until free agency to see if their fortunes will change.
The Knicks, of course, ended up with the No. 3 pick, right behind the Memphis Grizzlies.
Here are a few examples of newspaper headlines from New Orleans and New York newspapers.
Early look at the front page of Wednesday's Times-Picayune Sports section @APSE_sportmedia story by @_Andrew_Lopez pic.twitter.com/U3WXrNRQF6— Timothy Givens (@TGGivens) May 15, 2019
The back page: The disappointment will fade... eventually. https://t.co/38MQrl0eKp pic.twitter.com/wON9l58dqm— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 15, 2019
Here's our @nydnsports back page. @nyknicks @NBA #NBADraftLottery #zionwilliamson @DukeMBB @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/AaKHUtLQfU pic.twitter.com/92O4nfYJsL— Back Page Guy NYDN (@BackPageGuyNYDN) May 15, 2019
Wednesday's @NewsdaySports cover— Gregg Henglein (@GreggHenglein) May 15, 2019
