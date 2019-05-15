'Holy Zion': Newspapers React To Pelicans Securing No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft

There is no shortage of great headlines from newspapers after the Pelicans secured the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

By Scooby Axson
May 15, 2019

New York Knicks fans were disappointed when they lost out on the top pick in the draft and a chance to land Zion Williamson.

Instead, the New Orleans Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft and a few newspapers had a field day coming up with headlines to show either the excitement of Williamson potentially coming to town or waiting until free agency to see if their fortunes will change.

The Knicks, of course, ended up with the No. 3 pick, right behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are a few examples of newspaper headlines from New Orleans and New York newspapers.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message