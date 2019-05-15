Oregon's Bol Bol Measures in at Over 7'2" at NBA Combine

Bol's 208-pound weigh in also put him at just 7.1% body fat just over a month before the draft.

By Emily Caron
May 15, 2019

Oregon's Bol Bol officially measured in at 7'2 1/4" at the NBA Combine on Wednesday with shoes. His wingspan measured 7'7" and his standing reach at 9'7 1/2". Bol weighed 208 pounds with just 7.1% body fat just over a month before the 2019 NBA draft on June 20.

Bol's father, former NBA player Manute Bol, measured in at over 7'6" and was the second tallest player in league history. 76ers center Boban Marjanovic stands at 7'3 1/2" and is the tallest active player in the NBA, followed by the Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis. The younger Bol would slot in as the third tallest active player behind Marjanovic and Porzingis.

The Ducks center told TNT's Allie LaForce on Tuesday that he was three weeks away from being cleared fully after a stress fracture in his left foot cut his freshman season in Eugene short. He was listed at 235-pounds prior to his injury.

Bol is projected to be selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 17th pick in Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest NBA Mock Draft

A former five-star recruit, Bol averaged 21 points and 9.6 rebounds in nine appearances (all starts) this season.

The NBA Draft Combine, which began Wednesday, will continue through Sunday, May 19 in Chicago.

