The New Orleans Pelicans have sold around 3,000 season ticket packages for next season since landing the top pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery, the New York Times's Marc Stein reported on Wednesday.

The Pelicans earned the No. 1 pick and, presumably, the right to draft Duke phenom Zion Williamson first overall. At 6’7”, 285 pounds, Williamson helped Duke to the Elite Eight in this year’s NCAA College Basketball Tournament and was named the Associated Press’ College Basketball Player of the year.

The team's 3,000 sold tickets are twice as many as were distributed after the Pelicans earned the No. 1 pick in 2012 to draft Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans' ticket office celebrated the No. 1 pick by erupting into cheers on Tuesday evening.

The NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.