The city of Milwaukee is ready to do whatever it takes to support the Bucks during this year's Eastern Conference finals. Example A: One radio station will be giving Drake the silent treatment ahead of the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, hosts of the morning show Riggs & Alley 103.7 KISS FM announced that they would be taking a "break from Drake," banning the Toronto rapper's music from its airwaves until the end of the Bucks-Raptors Eastern Conference Finals series.

The co-hosts and their producer made the move official with a video on Twitter, launching into a "break from Drake" chant before rushing into the studio and deleting his track "In My Feelings" from their radio playlist.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Until the @Bucks beat the @Raptors - we are hereby taking a break from ALL #DRAKE music. We love us some Drake, but right now - we love the #Bucks more! #BreakFromDrake #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/kRAZQnGOWo — 103.7 KISS-FM (@1037KISSFM) May 14, 2019

It's a bold move, especially considering how many hit singles Drake is featured on heading into the summer. But given his history as a sports fan, it might have been wiser to play more of Drake's songs rather than less of them. After all, the rapper is notorious for being more of a curse to his favorite teams than an asset.

Let's hope for the Milwaukee's sake he doesn't show up to a game in Bucks gear next.