This station refuses to represent the Raptors in any form until the Eastern Conference Finals are over.
The city of Milwaukee is ready to do whatever it takes to support the Bucks during this year's Eastern Conference finals. Example A: One radio station will be giving Drake the silent treatment ahead of the NBA Finals.
On Tuesday, hosts of the morning show Riggs & Alley 103.7 KISS FM announced that they would be taking a "break from Drake," banning the Toronto rapper's music from its airwaves until the end of the Bucks-Raptors Eastern Conference Finals series.
The co-hosts and their producer made the move official with a video on Twitter, launching into a "break from Drake" chant before rushing into the studio and deleting his track "In My Feelings" from their radio playlist.
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Until the @Bucks beat the @Raptors - we are hereby taking a break from ALL #DRAKE music. We love us some Drake, but right now - we love the #Bucks more! #BreakFromDrake #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/kRAZQnGOWo— 103.7 KISS-FM (@1037KISSFM) May 14, 2019
It's a bold move, especially considering how many hit singles Drake is featured on heading into the summer. But given his history as a sports fan, it might have been wiser to play more of Drake's songs rather than less of them. After all, the rapper is notorious for being more of a curse to his favorite teams than an asset.
Let's hope for the Milwaukee's sake he doesn't show up to a game in Bucks gear next.