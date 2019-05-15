UCF's Tacko Fall's Official 8'2" Wingspan is Absurd

The UCF center measured in at record-breaking numbers at the draft combine.

By Emily Caron
May 15, 2019

UCF's Tacko Fall officially measured in at 7'5 1/4" without shoes and 7'7" with shoes on Wednesday at the 2019 NBA Combine in Chicago. His wingspan measured 8'2 1/4" and his standing reach at 10'2 1/2". His staggering measurements break every figure in the draft database, which dates back to the '80s, for height, wingspan and reach.

Fall weighed in at 289 pounds with 6.8% body fat. 

Fall's height made headlines all season but especially during the NCAA tournament when UCF's towering center faced off against Duke's Zion Williamson.

76ers center Boban Marjanovic stands at 7'3 1/2" and is the tallest active player in the NBA, followed by the Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis. Fall's official measurings surpass those of big men, setting him up to become the tallest active player in the league and one of the tallest all-time.

Oregon's Bol Bol officially measured in early in the day at 7'2 1/4" with shoes. His wingspan was 7'7" and his standing reach was 9'7 1/2". Bol weighed 208 pounds with just 7.1% body fat just over a month before the 2019 NBA draft on June 20.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message