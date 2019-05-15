UCF's Tacko Fall officially measured in at 7'5 1/4" without shoes and 7'7" with shoes on Wednesday at the 2019 NBA Combine in Chicago. His wingspan measured 8'2 1/4" and his standing reach at 10'2 1/2". His staggering measurements break every figure in the draft database, which dates back to the '80s, for height, wingspan and reach.

Fall weighed in at 289 pounds with 6.8% body fat.

Fall's height made headlines all season but especially during the NCAA tournament when UCF's towering center faced off against Duke's Zion Williamson.

76ers center Boban Marjanovic stands at 7'3 1/2" and is the tallest active player in the NBA, followed by the Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis. Fall's official measurings surpass those of big men, setting him up to become the tallest active player in the league and one of the tallest all-time.

Oregon's Bol Bol officially measured in early in the day at 7'2 1/4" with shoes. His wingspan was 7'7" and his standing reach was 9'7 1/2". Bol weighed 208 pounds with just 7.1% body fat just over a month before the 2019 NBA draft on June 20.