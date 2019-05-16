CJ McCollum Thanks Jennifer for Twitter Trash Talk Prior to Game 2 vs. Warriors

Screenshot from @ESPNNBA via Twitter

The Trail Blazers not only won a playoff game, but they've won two series since Jennifer pulled up in CJ McCollum's mentions last offseason.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 16, 2019

Don't you love it when an internet interaction can lead to a pleasant meeting in real life?

That's what happened Thursday prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Trail Blazers and Warriors.

CJ McCollum got the opportunity to meet Jennifer, the woman who inspired one of the best tweets an NBA player has ever sent.

Thanks to ESPN, the Warriors fan who pulled up in McCollum's mentions got to meet the Blazers' sharpshooting guard.

It's so great that McCollum can concern himself with what's going on at the top of things this postseason.

