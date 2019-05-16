The Trail Blazers not only won a playoff game, but they've won two series since Jennifer pulled up in CJ McCollum's mentions last offseason.
Don't you love it when an internet interaction can lead to a pleasant meeting in real life?
That's what happened Thursday prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Trail Blazers and Warriors.
CJ McCollum got the opportunity to meet Jennifer, the woman who inspired one of the best tweets an NBA player has ever sent.
Im trying Jennifer— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018
Thanks to ESPN, the Warriors fan who pulled up in McCollum's mentions got to meet the Blazers' sharpshooting guard.
CJ McCollum met Jennifer! 😂— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 16, 2019
(via @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/wvExE0aqPz
CJ finally got to meet Jennifer ... yes that Jennifer 😆— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 17, 2019
She’ll also be featured on #HoopStreams live at Oracle. pic.twitter.com/kYLGyHghAS
It's so great that McCollum can concern himself with what's going on at the top of things this postseason.