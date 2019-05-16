Don't you love it when an internet interaction can lead to a pleasant meeting in real life?

That's what happened Thursday prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Trail Blazers and Warriors.

CJ McCollum got the opportunity to meet Jennifer, the woman who inspired one of the best tweets an NBA player has ever sent.

Im trying Jennifer — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

Thanks to ESPN, the Warriors fan who pulled up in McCollum's mentions got to meet the Blazers' sharpshooting guard.

CJ finally got to meet Jennifer ... yes that Jennifer 😆



She’ll also be featured on #HoopStreams live at Oracle. pic.twitter.com/kYLGyHghAS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 17, 2019

It's so great that McCollum can concern himself with what's going on at the top of things this postseason.