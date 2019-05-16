NBA Draft Rumors: R.J. Barrett Expected to Fall to Knicks, Ja Morant Likely to Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have signaled they'll select Murray State point guard Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick assuming Zion Williamson goes to the Pelicans.

By Michael Shapiro
May 16, 2019

The NBA rumor mill is starting to buzz after the Pelicans won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday. New Orleans is widely expected to select former Duke phenom Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick, but how should we expect the rest of the first round to play out at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 20? 

Check out the latest crop of NBA draft rumors below:

• The Grizzlies have "locked in" on selecting Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick. (Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

• The Knicks have met with Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett, and are likely to select Barrett at No. 3 assuming Williamson and Morant are taken with the first two picks. (Ian Begley, SNY)

• Williamson won't return to Duke for his sophomore season after the Pelicans won the lottery. (Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Herbert, ESPN Radio)

• The Hawks are interested in Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver. (Sean Deveney, Sporting News)

• Williamson met with the Grizzlies and Pelicans at the draft lottery in Chicago. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

This post will be updated with more news and notes throughout the day.

