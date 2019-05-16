Raptors Fan Gets Tattoo of Instant-Classic Kawhi Leonard Photo

Kawhi’s buzzer beater will live on forever on one Raptors fan’s leg. 

By Dan Gartland
May 16, 2019

Kawhi Leonard’s epic buzzer beater will surely live on forever in the minds of NBA fans. It also made a permanent mark on the leg of one Raptors fan. 

Tattoo artist Kristian Tabungar of Anbu Tattoo Studio in Toronto shared a photo on Instagram of the ink he did, inspired by Rick Madonik’s already iconic photo of Kawhi waiting for the ball to drop. He totally nailed it. 

A cynic might say that the shot was only to clinch a spot in the the Conference Finals, and that this might be Kawhi’s only season in Toronto. But even if the Raptors lose to the Bucks and Leonard signs elsewhere this summer, the shot will go down as perhaps the Raptors’ biggest play in franchise history and certainly a defining moment of the NBA playoffs. That’s worth memorializing in permanent ink. 

