Steph Curry and the Warriors will look to seize a 2–0 lead on the Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday. Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland is slated for 9 p.m.



Curry shredded Portland in Tuesday's 116-94 victory. The two-time MVP poured in 36 points on nine threes, adding seven assists. Golden State advanced to 9–1 in its last 10 playoff games against the Blazers with Tuesday's win.

Damian Lillard couldn't keep up with his fellow All-Star point guard. He made just four of 12 attempts from the field, scoring 19 points with a game-high seven turnovers.

Here's how to watch Thursday's contest:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN