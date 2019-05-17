Charles Barkley Pledges $45,000 For Malcolm Brogdon's East Africa Clean Water Charity

Barkley pledged $45,000 to Brogdon's charity after the Bucks took a 2–0 lead over the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals.

By Michael Shapiro
May 17, 2019

Malcolm Brogdon picked up another assist during an appearance on TNT's Inside the NBA on Friday when Charles Barkley pledged to donate $45,000 to the guard's clean water initiative. 

Brogdon came on the Inside the NBA set after the Bucks took a 2–0 lead over the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated Toronto with 30 points and 17 rebounds in a 125-103 victory.

Off the court, Brogdon created Hoops2o in 2018, a program dedicated to providing clean water to East Africa

"We build clean water wells in East Africa and Tanzania," Brogdon said on TNT on Friday. "So every summer I go over there, I raise money through the season. I have four guys in the NBA that are helping me raise money on different teams, and I'm just trying to raise as much money as I can to build more wells."

Barkley was quick to pledge some cash toward Brogdon's initiative. 

"How much does it cost for a well?" Barkley asked Brogdon before learning the $45,000 cost. "I'll give you $45,000 right now."

The Bucks are two games from the Finals and Brogdon's charity received a big boost on Friday night. Life is good in Milwaukee.

