Malcolm Brogdon picked up another assist during an appearance on TNT's Inside the NBA on Friday when Charles Barkley pledged to donate $45,000 to the guard's clean water initiative.

Brogdon came on the Inside the NBA set after the Bucks took a 2–0 lead over the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated Toronto with 30 points and 17 rebounds in a 125-103 victory.

Off the court, Brogdon created Hoops2o in 2018, a program dedicated to providing clean water to East Africa.

"We build clean water wells in East Africa and Tanzania," Brogdon said on TNT on Friday. "So every summer I go over there, I raise money through the season. I have four guys in the NBA that are helping me raise money on different teams, and I'm just trying to raise as much money as I can to build more wells."

Charles Barkley just offered to donate $45,000 to Malcolm Brogdon’s non-profit, which was founded by Chris Long, and supports the installation of deep-borehole wells to bring clean drinking water to communities in East Africa...#NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/abSsUhrKHf — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) May 18, 2019

Barkley was quick to pledge some cash toward Brogdon's initiative.

"How much does it cost for a well?" Barkley asked Brogdon before learning the $45,000 cost. "I'll give you $45,000 right now."

Charles Barkley on-the-spot pledging $45,000 to Malcolm Brogdon’s nonprofit on Inside the NBA is why this remains the most compelling show on television — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 18, 2019

The Bucks are two games from the Finals and Brogdon's charity received a big boost on Friday night. Life is good in Milwaukee.