Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said there was a "lot of contact" during the final sequence of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Down by three with less than 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Lillard was guarded by Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and as he went up for a jumpshot, he was stripped of the ball.

Golden State ran out the clock, winning the game 114–111 to go up two games to none in the best of seven series. Game 3 is Saturday in Portland.

"I know it's a tough position for the referees to be in to make a call at that point in the game," said Lillard. "But I tried to get a little bit of space the first time. He grabbed my arm, and I lost the ball a little bit. I regained it, and I was going to shoot it again. And he got his hand on the ball.

Lillard finished with 23 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, but did not score the final eight minutes of the game as the Warriors erased a 17-point second half deficit.

Lillard wasn't going to blame the officials for the non-call.

"For me, as the offensive player, I felt like it was contact. There was a lot of contact," he said. "But, obviously, the ref is not going to decide the game or jump in at that point. So good defensive play."