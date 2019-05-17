Damian Lillard: 'There Was a Lot of Contact' On Final 3-Point Try

Was Damian Lillard fouled on a potential game-tying 3-point try? He certainly thinks so.

By Scooby Axson
May 17, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said there was a "lot of contact" during the final sequence of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Down by three with less than 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Lillard was guarded by Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and as he went up for a jumpshot, he was stripped of the ball.

Golden State ran out the clock, winning the game 114–111 to go up two games to none in the best of seven series. Game 3 is Saturday in Portland.

"I know it's a tough position for the referees to be in to make a call at that point in the game," said Lillard. "But I tried to get a little bit of space the first time. He grabbed my arm, and I lost the ball a little bit. I regained it, and I was going to shoot it again. And he got his hand on the ball.

Lillard finished with 23 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, but did not score the final eight minutes of the game as the Warriors erased a 17-point second half deficit.

Lillard wasn't going to blame the officials for the non-call.

"For me, as the offensive player, I felt like it was contact. There was a lot of contact," he said. "But, obviously, the ref is not going to decide the game or jump in at that point. So good defensive play."

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message