Raptors vs. Bucks Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Online

Find out how to watch the Raptors vs. the Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday, May 17.

By Jenna West
May 16, 2019

The Eastern Conference finals continue as the Bucks and Raptors meet in Game 2 on Friday night at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee won the first contest 108–100 after trailing most of the first half. The Bucks gained some ground in the third quarter before stepping up in a strong fourth. Brook Lopez carried the team by putting up 29 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo also delivered with 24.

Kawhi Leonard, who sent the Raptors to the conference finals with his buzzer beater against the Sixers, scored 31 points but struggled to attack Milwaukee's defense.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: You can stream the game online with FuboTV. Sign up today for your seven-day free trial.

