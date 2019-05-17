Seth Curry Unsuccessfully Tried to Jinx Stephen Into Missing Crucial Late Free Throws

Seth tried to rattle his brother's nerves at the free throw line late in the game. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 17, 2019

Seth Curry did his best to try to get in Stephen Curry's head late during the Trail Blazer's Western Conference Finals Game 2 matchup against the Warriors on Thursday.

With Stephen at the line and the game tied at 108 with 2:01 left to play, Seth made his move. 

"That's 70 in a row," he whispered to Stephen after the first make. 

Stephen briefly broke his routine to give his brother a look and was clearly aware that Seth was trying to jinx him.

"He looked over at me and said, 'OK, now it's gonna be 72,'" Seth told reporters after the game. "And then he made them both."

Stephen led the Warriors in scoring with 37 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists on the night. The Warriors bested the Blazers 114–111 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Better luck next time, Seth.

