Seth Curry did his best to try to get in Stephen Curry's head late during the Trail Blazer's Western Conference Finals Game 2 matchup against the Warriors on Thursday.

With Stephen at the line and the game tied at 108 with 2:01 left to play, Seth made his move.

"That's 70 in a row," he whispered to Stephen after the first make.

Stephen briefly broke his routine to give his brother a look and was clearly aware that Seth was trying to jinx him.

Seth Curry tries to get in Steph Curry's head by talking trash to him at the FT line pic.twitter.com/6vlho8lgO3 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 17, 2019

"He looked over at me and said, 'OK, now it's gonna be 72,'" Seth told reporters after the game. "And then he made them both."

Seth admits his chirping to his big brother on the free throw line didn’t work 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BB4ZU2AK88 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 17, 2019

Stephen led the Warriors in scoring with 37 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists on the night. The Warriors bested the Blazers 114–111 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Better luck next time, Seth.