For the third straight time this postseason, the Warriors won a game without Kevin Durant.

On Thursday, Golden State took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers with a 17-point comeback victory at home.

Following the 114-111 Game 2 win, which featured a 14-3 run to close the contest, coach Steve Kerr opened up about how he felt Portland "outplayed" his team despite the final result.

Steve Kerr: “Yeah, we stole it for sure.” pic.twitter.com/etZf69GKhj — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 17, 2019

"We stole that game," Kerr said. "I thought they outplayed us for much of the night—the majority of the night—but we brought enough competitive fire in the second half to overcome their great play. ... We stole it for sure. They outplayed us."

After going down 17 in the second half, the Warriors went on a 16-2 run to climb back into the game and even took the lead at one point in the third quarter. In the fourth, Golden State was down eight late but then went on their final run to seal the victory.

Andre Iguodala provided the game-winning play by stripping Damian Lillard as he attempted to shoot what could have been a game-tying three in the closing seconds.

Andre Iguodala secures the Game 2 win for the @warriors with the CLUTCH STOP in the final seconds! #StrengthInNumbers pic.twitter.com/F89fO0M4Xr — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2019

Stephen Curry was the game's leading scorer with 37 points. He also added eight rebounds and eight assists, including one late to Draymond Green for the final score.

Green went for 16 points, 10 boards, seven helpers and five blocks, while Klay Thompson chipped in 24 while going 4-for-8 from three.

Game 3 of the series will be Saturday in Portland.