Nick Nurse is defiant in his belief that the Raptors will defeat the Bucks in this year's Eastern Conference Finals despite being down 0–2 in the series.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Nurse was uninterested in the odds stacked against Toronto, brushing off the fact that 94% of the teams with 2-0 leads have gone to win a best-of-7 series.

"That can't be right," Nurse said. "That can't be right. Check the figures. I don't know. How do I find the solace [in that]? I find the solace when OKC got beat by 34 and 24 and went down 2-0 and then won four straight against a great, great, great, great San Antonio team. I don't know.

"I don't really give a crap about that," Nurse added. "I just want our team to come play their ass off [Sunday night] and get one game and it changes the series."

The Raptors have struggled to keep up with the Bucks in Game 1 and Game 2. Toronto fell 125-103 on Friday behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's 30 points, 17 rebounds and five assist for Milwaukee. Five other players contributed double digits for the Bucks in the win.

Marc Gasol struggled in the outing, scoring just two points on 1-for-9 shooting in 19 minutes.

"I kinda trust these guys, know who they are, believe in 'em, and know they're better than they played last night and have shown that on bounce-back situations usually," Nurse said.

Game 3 in Toronto will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.