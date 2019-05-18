The Western Conference finals continue with Game 3 between the Warriors and Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Golden State leads the series 2-0 after making a 17-point comeback victory at home in Game 2. Steph Curry was the game's leading scorer with 37 points, while Klay Thompson put up 24.

Game 2 pitted the Curry brothers against each other more than ever before. One of their biggest moments came when Seth stole the ball from older brother Steph in the second quarter. Seth scored 16 points for the night.

The series moves to Portland, but Warriors star Kevin Durant will not travel with the team for Games 3 and 4. Durant has not played since suffering a right calf strain in Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round matchup against the Rockets.

How to Watch Game 3:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN