Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 3

Find out how to watch the Warriors vs. the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 18.

By Jenna West
May 18, 2019

The Western Conference finals continue with Game 3 between the Warriors and Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Golden State leads the series 2-0 after making a 17-point comeback victory at home in Game 2. Steph Curry was the game's leading scorer with 37 points, while Klay Thompson put up 24.

Game 2 pitted the Curry brothers against each other more than ever before. One of their biggest moments came when Seth stole the ball from older brother Steph in the second quarter. Seth scored 16 points for the night.

The series moves to Portland, but Warriors star Kevin Durant will not travel with the team for Games 3 and 4. Durant has not played since suffering a right calf strain in Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round matchup against the Rockets.

How to Watch Game 3:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message