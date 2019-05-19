Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is reportedly dealing with separated ribs, but is playing against the Warriors in the Western Conference finals despite the ailment, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lillard appeared to suffer the injury during Game 2 of the series, when Golden State center Kevon Looney landed on him while diving for a loose ball in the third quarter of the contest.

Damian Lillard appears to be holding his left rib after Kevon Looney rolled on top of him going after a loose ball. pic.twitter.com/p32fZff7Kn — bounce (@el_catel) May 17, 2019

Lillard remained in the game despite holding his side after the play. Portland held a 13-point lead prior to Lillard's injury in Game 2—which occurred with under nine minutes left in the third quarter—but went on to lose the matchup 114–111.

The injury could bear responsibility for Lillard's recent struggles against the Warriors, who took a 3–0 series lead Saturday night following a 110–99 Game 3 victory in Portland. Lillard, an All-NBA performer last year, shot 5-for-18 from the field in the loss.