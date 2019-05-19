Report: Damian Lillard Playing Through Separated Ribs vs. Warriors in Conference Finals

Lillard appeared to suffer the injury during Game 2, when Warriors center Kevon Looney landed on him while diving for a loose ball.

By Kaelen Jones
May 19, 2019

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is reportedly dealing with separated ribs, but is playing against the Warriors in the Western Conference finals despite the ailment, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lillard appeared to suffer the injury during Game 2 of the series, when Golden State center Kevon Looney landed on him while diving for a loose ball in the third quarter of the contest.

Lillard remained in the game despite holding his side after the play. Portland held a 13-point lead prior to Lillard's injury in Game 2—which occurred with under nine minutes left in the third quarterbut went on to lose the matchup 114–111.

The injury could bear responsibility for Lillard's recent struggles against the Warriors, who took a 3–0 series lead Saturday night following a 110–99 Game 3 victory in Portland. Lillard, an All-NBA performer last year, shot 5-for-18 from the field in the loss.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message