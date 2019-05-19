Draymond Green has been preaching.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year and three-time NBA champion is providing great advice to anybody that crosses his path.

It started off with coming to the realization that he himself was e compared to playing his best basketball.

Draymond Green on arguing w/the officials less & the positive impact that has on #Warriors team:



“It had reached a point where I was doing more crying than playing.” pic.twitter.com/5MESv0Dzam — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 19, 2019

In Saturday's win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers, he demonstrated that same temperament while talking with teammate Jordan Bell about a missed dunk.

Draymond gave Jordan nothing but support ✊



(via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/rj9EvgZWqs — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 19, 2019

And on Sunday, Green revealed how he's had to teach his son about flopping and playing the game the right way.

Draymond Green said his son was playing basketball in the house and flopping, so he had to put a stop to it 😂



"I said you gotta stop watching the NBA." pic.twitter.com/kkg6dAIR86 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 19, 2019

So, somehow, 2019 is the year Draymond Green became the ultimate voice of reason.

The same guy who reportedly told Kevin Durant, "you're a b---- and you know you're a b----," is also the most perfect mentor when it comes to instructing others how to keep a cool head and avoid being overly dramatic on the basketball court.

It's either a sign of the apocalypse or further proof the Warriors cannot be stopped this season.