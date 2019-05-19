Draymond Green Provides Wise Words to Flopping Son Like He Did for Jordan Bell After Missed Dunk

Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images and Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green has plenty of sound advice to go around.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 19, 2019

Draymond Green has been preaching.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year and three-time NBA champion is providing great advice to anybody that crosses his path.

It started off with coming to the realization that he himself was e compared to playing his best basketball.

In Saturday's win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers, he demonstrated that same temperament while talking with teammate Jordan Bell about a missed dunk.

And on Sunday, Green revealed how he's had to teach his son about flopping and playing the game the right way.

So, somehow, 2019 is the year Draymond Green became the ultimate voice of reason.

The same guy who reportedly told Kevin Durant, "you're a b---- and you know you're a b----," is also the most perfect mentor when it comes to instructing others how to keep a cool head and avoid being overly dramatic on the basketball court.

It's either a sign of the apocalypse or further proof the Warriors cannot be stopped this season.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message