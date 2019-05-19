Steve Kerr Calls Draymond Green a 'Wrecking Ball' Following His Triple-Double in Game 3 vs. Blazers

Draymond Green recorded his third triple-double this postseason on Saturday night vs. the Blazers.

By Jenna West
May 19, 2019

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had nothing but high praise for Draymond Green after Golden State's 110–99 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night.

"He was like a wrecking ball out there," Kerr said. "He was destroying everything in his path. The pace that he was generating was incredible and it just seemed like he never got tired."

Green scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the victory to extend Golden State's series lead to 3–0. It marked Green's third triple-double in this year's playoffs. He also became the fifth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in three straight series in a single postseason.

Green wasn't the only Warrior to carry the team after trailing 66–53 at halftime. The Warriors outscored the Blazers 29–13 in the third quarter to turn the game around. Stephen Curry led Golden State in scoring with 36 points while tallying six rebounds and three assists. Klay Thompson added 19 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Golden State will face Portland on Sunday in Game 4 and look for the sweep to advance to the NBA Finals for a fifth consecutive season. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Moda Center.

