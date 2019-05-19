You might notice it's actually a bit dusty where you are once you start watching the new Milko ad featuring NBA players and brothers Giannis and Kostas Antetokounmpo.

The Swedish milk producer enlisted the international stars to be the focus of a commercial that shows younger versions of the brothers imaging what their lives will become by continuing to pursue their dream of playing professional basketball.

While the Antetokounmpo brothers are not facing off in the conference finals in this year's playoffs like the Currys (Stephen of the Warriors and Seth of the Trail Blazers) and the Gasols (Pau of the Bucks and Marc of the Raptors), Giannis is representing his family of Nigerian roots that moved to Greece, where he and his brothers were raised.

Giannis is one of the leading candidates for MVP this season and guided the Bucks to the best record in the league. Kostas was the final pick in the 2018 draft after spending a year at college at Dayton. He spent most of this season with the Mavericks G League affiliate, but he did appear in two NBA games in March.

So make sure to reach out to your siblings while you're young so you can play enough one-on-one to become professional hoopers. You might not be able to play a game to 10 with only dunks right now, but you can still trash talk like future pros even without the long arms of the Antetokounmpos.