Former Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff has found a new home with the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Bickerstaff, who interviewed for the Cavaliers and Lakers head coach openings, will join John Beilein's staff as the associate head coach.

Cleveland hired Beilein last week and gave him a five-year deal to become the team's next head coach. The team and interim head coach Larry Drew mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the Cavaliers' 19-63 season.

Beilein has been coaching at the college level since 1992. After five seasons at Canisius, Beilein went to Richmond for five seasons and then West Virginia for another five seasons. He took over at Michigan in 2007 and spent 12 seasons there. During that time Beilein guided the Wolverines to two Final Fours, won the Big Ten tournament twice and won the regular season conference championship twice.

Bickerstaff has been an NBA assistant since 2004. In 2015, he was the Rockets interim coach and went 37-34 over 71 games. He then became the associate head coach for Memphis before becoming the interim coach in 2017 and then the head coach last season. He went 48-97 over those two seasons.

The Cavaliers hold the No. 5 pick in next month's draft and The Crossover's Jeremy Woo projects them selecting Duke wing Cam Reddish at that spot.