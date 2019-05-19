After securing the No. 1 pick in next month's draft, the Pelicans have now landed on Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon to be their new general manager, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

New Orleans has been without a general manager since firing Dell Demps back in February shortly after the trade deadline passed. The team had been negotiating potential trades for six-time All-Star Anthony Davis, but there had been a stalemate with the Lakers, who were the most active potential partner.

Since hiring former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin as vice president of basketball operations in April, the team has been looking to hold onto Davis, who is eligible for a supermax extension this summer that could total around $230 million.

Part of the reason the team holds the No. 1 pick is because it sat Davis during the back half of the season to make sure he remained healthy and didn't get injured before a possible deal. Despite winning the draft lottery and having its odds to win the championship next season increase, New Orleans is still expected to move Davis this offseason.

Langdon, who was named Brooklyn's assistant general manager in March 2016, will work alongside Griffin, who spent four years serving as the general manager Cleveland.