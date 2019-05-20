Magic Johnson: Lakers Won't Trade LeBron James, Believes He'll Will a Championship With Them

LeBron James signed a four-year deal to join the Lakers last offseason.

By Kaelen Jones
May 20, 2019

Magic Johnson said that he does not believe the Lakers will trade LeBron James and insisted that James will win a title during his tenure with the franchise during an interview with ESPN's First Take on Monday morning.

"It's gonna happen," Johnson said. "Just like me going back to my business and doing what I'm doing, LeBron's gonna win that 'ship. He's going to be in that room recruiting."

Johnson abruptly stepped down from his role as the Lakers president of basketball operations on April 9 with one game remaining in the regular season. On Monday morning, he joined Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim at the First Take desk to discuss his departure.

Johnson explained that he has no regrets over his decision to resign from his position without telling Lakers owner Jeanie Buss or James, who signed a four-year, $154 million deal with Los Angeles last offseason. During an episode of HBO's The Shop, James called Johnson's sudden decision "weird".

Last Friday, it was reported the Lakers would not hire a new president of basketball operations to replace Johnson. Additionally, general manager Rob Pelinka retained his role, despite Los Angeles missing the playoffs for a sixth-consecutive season.

