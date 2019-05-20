Trail Blazers power forward Meyers Leonard had a career first half in Game 4 of the Western Conference against the Warriors.

Leonard scored 25 points before halftime, a new career high, as Portland fights to stay alive in the playoffs. The Trail Blazers are down 0–3 in the series.

The last time Leonard scored 20 points came Dec. 1 2015 against Dallas. The 27-year-old Leonard averaged 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds this season, but has come out strong this playoff season and scoring 16 points in Game 3.

Leonard and Stephen Curry both had 25-plus points in the first half. According to ESPN Stats & Info, It's just just the second time opposing players have done so in the last 20 Postseasons after LeBron James and Klay Thompson did so in the 2016 Finals.

Meyers Leonard is COOKING the Warriors, just like we all expected 🔥🔥🔥



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/KfL8YR0e7S — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 21, 2019

Here's how athletes and others reacted on social media:

Meyers Leonard out here like a guard 😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 21, 2019

Dueling 25-point halves for Stephen Curry and Meyers Leonard #aspredicted — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 21, 2019

Damn Steph really just hit one from Meyers Leonard range. — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) May 21, 2019

Who needs AD? Trade for Meyers Leonard @celtics — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 21, 2019

where were you the night Meyers Leonard demanded the ball from Damian Lillard for an iso — Wobers Leonard (@WorldWideWob) May 21, 2019

Not often you get dap from an opponent at halftime of a playoff game, but Meyers Leonard’s 25 points in 16 minutes deserved it pic.twitter.com/tR0ztPR7Xx — J.A. Adande (@jadande) May 21, 2019

Game 5 will be Wednesday if Portland pulls out with a win.