Meyers Leonard Goes Off in First Half of Game 4 vs. Warriors, Twitter Loses It

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Trail Blazers power forward Meyers Leonard had a career-high first half in Game 4 of the Western Conference against the Warriors.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 20, 2019

Leonard scored 25 points before halftime, a new career high, as Portland fights to stay alive in the playoffs. The Trail Blazers are down 0–3 in the series.

Leonard scored 25 points before halftime, a new career high, as Portland fights to stay alive in the playoffs. The Trail Blazers are down 0–3 in the series. 

The last time Leonard scored 20 points came Dec. 1 2015 against Dallas. The 27-year-old Leonard averaged 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds this season, but has come out strong this playoff season and scoring 16 points in Game 3. 

Leonard and Stephen Curry both had 25-plus points in the first half. According to ESPN Stats & Info, It's just just the second time opposing players have done so in the last 20 Postseasons after LeBron James and Klay Thompson did so in the 2016 Finals.

Here's how athletes and others reacted on social media:

Game 5 will be Wednesday if Portland pulls out with a win. 

