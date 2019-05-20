Report: Timberwolves Finalizing Deal With Ryan Saunders

The Timberwolves reportedly are ready to take the interim tag off of Ryan Saunders.

By Scooby Axson
May 20, 2019

The Minnesota Timberwolves are nearing a deal to make Ryan Saunders their next head coach, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Saunders was named the team's interim head coach in January after head coach and President of Basketball Operations Tom Thibodeau was fired.

Saunders, at age 33, would be the NBA"s youngest head coach.

After Thibodeau was fired, Saunders coached the season's final 42 games, finishing with a record of 17–25.

The Timberwolves had a record of 36–46, missing the playoffs for the 14th time in the last 15 seasons.

Minnesota will have the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and have 10 free agents who were on the roster this season, including guard Derrick Rose.

