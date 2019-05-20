On this day 25 years ago inside Chicago Stadium during Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals, Scottie Pippen made history.

The Bulls swingman delivered a dunk and reaction so disrespectful the internet and Patrick Ewing still can't handle it.

But there is more to this amazing play than just an amazing slam and some quality trash talk to Spike Lee in the aftermath. The disrespect didn't start or end with Pippen, he's just what ties it all together.

So let's dig into what makes a truly created one of the most disrespectful moments in basketball history.

The Set Up

Chicago didn't have the ball at the start of this groundbreaking moment. And if it weren't for Horace Grant, it never happens.

This key moment to jump-start the fast break should never be forgotten. Without this precursor to Pippen's slam, we all never get the amazingness that followed. And if Charles Oakley doesn't get his shot swatted mere seconds before Ewing gets the ball slammed down his throat, the disrespect isn't the same.

Similar to this Kevin Durant dunk on the Mavericks from 2012.

The Dunk

This is the crux of the play. Although not the most disrespectful element, it is the part that made it a highlight in the first place. Without the points, this doesn't matter. But if the slam doesn't live up to ones that previously happened, who cares?

But it did live up to the standard previously established by Michael Jordan in 1991 for what equates to a good dunk on Ewing.

The Taunt

Every great poster needs a moment that follows directly after when the dunker reminds the person who got dunked on what happened.

Shawn Kemp perfected this concept in 1992 when he hit Alton Lister with the double point.

But Pippen's shove and walk over Ewing is pretty close.

I like to think the push inspired what Shaquille O'Neal did to Chris Dudley in 1999.

The Secondary Taunt

It's not enough to remind the victim of the poster what happened. You need to also embarrass somebody else who is mourning the dead body.

That is where Spike Lee comes in.

Not only was he told to sit down, but then Scottie had the nerve to strut around the court after as if he just created one of the greatest highlights ever.

I mean, he did create one of the greatest highlights ever. But that doesn't mean he needs to walk around as if he knows he did.

This secondary embarrassment is a spot Spike got put right back into in the next round of the playoffs. Luckily for Ewing, it wasn't because he got dunked on again.

I feel like Reggie Miller grabbing his crotch was worse for Spike, but Scottie telling him to sit down has to be close on the disrespect meter.

The Crowd/The Refs

The final piece of the disrespect in Pippen's poster is how it was received by both the crowd and the officials. While the fans in Chicago couldn't get enough of their MVP candidate slamming all over the legendary center, the refs were not fans of his reaction and gave him a technical foul.

Like how they did Baron Davis when he sent this ball through Andrei Kirilenko's face in 2007.

But when you just killed a man like Pippen and Davis did, and drew a foul, there's not much harm in giving away a point with a tech.

In fact, getting the tech only adds to the disrespect. Pippen and B. Diddy gave the opposition a chance to score almost out of mercy for destroying their lives so hard. But the opportunity was only provided because the refs took pity on players who just got humiliated, and that's more disrespectful than getting dunked on in the first place.

And so on every May 20, make sure you sit down and thank Scottie Pippen for doing the Lord's work and punishing the rim and Patrick Ewing's ego with one beautiful leap and flush.

We should all feel lucky to be able to watch a moment so disrespectful take place on a basketball court.