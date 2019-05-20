The Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 20. Tip-off from the Moda Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The Warriors enter the contest with a 3–0 series lead and are on the verge of clinching their fifth straight NBA Finals appearance. Despite All-Star forward Kevin Durant being ruled out of Games 3 and 4 due to a right calf ailment, Golden State managed to put itself in position to potentially win a third straight championship. In Game 3, guard Steph Curry scored 36 points and forward Draymond Green notched a 20-point, 13-rebound and 12-assist triple-double to help the Warriors pulls away with a 110–99 victory.

The Blazers come into the matchup needing a win to extend their postseason run, but must find a way to overcome an ailing Damian Lillard. Lillard is playing through separated ribs – an injury he suffered in the third quarter of Game 2. Lillard shot 5-for-18 from the field in Portland's Game 3 loss and has struggled in the series since sustaining his injury.

Here's how to watch the contest

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN and ESPN+