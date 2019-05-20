The Pelicans' probable No. 1 2019 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson could become teammates with Anthony Davis, though New Orleans is likely to trade Davis away.

But the potential pairing could take on personal significance for Williamson who revealed back in 2016 that a Davis snub is the reason he signs every autograph. He made the revelation in a documentary by Home Team Hoops that showed the then 16-year-old at his Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School.

"When I was little, I looked up to high school players and wanted their autographs and sometimes I couldn’t get it, I’d be hurt," Williamson said in the clip that was revisted by the New York Post on Monday. "I said when I grew up, I don’t want to be like that. I want to sign every kid’s autograph. No matter how long it takes me.

"I try to sign every kid’s autograph. I don’t want to turn a little kid down because I know it will hurt them because it hurt me. Anthony Davis, John Wall turned me down. So I try to sign everybody’s."

In the clip, Williamson is seen signing autographs and talking with fans. There are also plenty of his signature dunks that made him famous.

Williamson, 6'7'', 285-pound, earned Internet celebrity status through his viral dunks and amassed 1.1 million Instagram followers before his decision to attend Duke. He averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 68% shooting over the season with the Blue Devils. Duke exited the 2019 NCAA tournament following a loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight, and Williamson declared for the draft in April.