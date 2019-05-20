Zion Williamson has an extremely hot Avengers: Endgame take.

The expected top 2019 NBA draft pick offered his input on the Marvel Cinematic Universe when speaking with SLAMonline, and diehard fans might have a bone to pick with the star for siding with villain Thanos and dissing Captain America.

"I’m going to be honest, Thanos was supposed to win," Williamson said. "And I’m going to tell you why. When you think of Captain America, you’re thinking red, white and blue and that shield. Tell me why Captain America did Thor’s technique and pulled the hammer. What is that? Thanos was about to kill Thor, and Captain America is able to hold Thor’s hammer that nobody else can hold? Are we really doing that? Thanos took on six people, maybe six, seven, five, without the Infinity Stones. And he still almost won. Come on. Thanos is supposed to win. They just had to give y’all a good ending."

On a metaphorical level, this theory of thinking could be good for Williamson who was likely viewed by opponents as a basketball villain by underdog teams for just how good he is. Hey, if in basketball, he thinks he's always supposed to win, maybe that translates into his comic book thinking too. But at a purely cinematic level, Williamson just offered one of the hottest super hero takes.