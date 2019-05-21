Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are reportedly expected to agree to terms on a four-year, $191 million supermax contract extension this offseason, according to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes.

Portland's four-time All-Star guard has two years and approximately $62 million remaining on his current contract. He was reported to be "interested" in an extension with the Blazers earlier this season. Lillard would officially be eligible for the supermax deal if he is voted to one of the three All-NBA Teams.

The expected four-year extension would keep him with the Trail Blazers for the next six years and through the 2024-25 season. Yahoo! Sports added that the extension would "almost certainly" include a player option, which was not part of Lillard's previous deal.

Lillard averaged 25.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game and led Portland to its first Western Conference Finals in 19 years this season, where they fell to the Warriors in a four-game sweep after Monday night's 119-117 overtime loss. He played through a separated rib injury throughout the postseason.

After the season-ending loss, Lillard told Yahoo! Sports, "We’ll focus on the [contract] later."

Lillard led the league in minutes played with 3,488 logged through the regular and postseason while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.9% from deep.

The Weber State product was drafted by the Blazers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Lillard finished fourth in the MVP voting in 2017-18.