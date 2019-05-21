Raptors shooting guard Danny Green took the time to honor two legendary NBA reporters ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Green arrived to the game sporting a custom printed suit jacket that featured a lining with airbrushed pictures of late ESPN anchor Stuart Scott and TNT reporter Craig Sager.

Scott died from cancer in January 2015 at the age of 49. The ESPN personality was known for his unique catchphrase like "Boo-Yah" and "As cool as the other side of the pillow." Sager also died from cancer in December 2016 and was beloved for his vivid personality and bright suits. Both journalists covered the NBA during their long careers.

Green and the Raptors enter Tuesday's contest down 2–1 to the Bucks in the conference finals. Toronto has a chance to tie the series on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.