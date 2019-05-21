Pelicans general manager David Griffin remains dedicated to keeping Anthony Davis in New Orleans and believes the franchise has "a very compelling situation for [Davis] here."

"We'll probably sit together in Los Angeles at some point around the draft workouts that take place there," Griffin said on Tuesday, according to ESPN as New Orleans introduced general manager Trahan Langdon. "And I think that's the next step – really to look each other in the eye and talk about what's important to us. And we're very optimistic from previous conversations with Rich Paul, his agent, and with all of the people here that know Anthony and know what he's about. We're very confident that we have a compelling situation for him here."

Rumors regarding Davis' potential departure began in late January after the six-time All-Star requested a trade. Griffin was hired by New Orleans as its president of basketball operations on April 12, tasked with making a decision on Davis' future before his contract expires after the 2019-20 season.

The Pelicans earned a key asset in its attempt to convince Davis to stay on May 14. New Orleans won the NBA draft lottery with only a 6% chance at the top pick and is now slated to draft Duke phenom Zion Williamson at No. 1 overall.

New Orleans' lottery victory triggered rumors that Williamson wanted to stay in college for a sophomore season. However, Williamson's stepdad Lee Anderson squashed any rumors on May 16, saying, "as far as returning to Duke, that's not something we've even considered."

The Pelicans finished 33–49 in 2018-19, missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. They swept the Blazers in round one of the 2018 playoffs before losing to Steph Curry and the Warriors.