Draymond Green Offers to Pay for Reporter's Trip to NBA Finals After Game 4 Win

Green said this reporter was "good luck" during the Warriors' series-clinching win over the Trail Blazers.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 21, 2019

Draymond Green will do anything to ensure that the Warriors' streak of playoff success doesn't end during this year's NBA Finals, including paying for a reporter's trip to the games after the "good luck" he brought the team during a pre-game routine.

Before each game, the Warriors rally around Kevin Durant, who traditionally stands in the middle of the huddle before the team takes the court. Durant has been absent due to injury, however, forcing the Warriors to improvise and find alternatives. After using a mop and a ball in games prior, Stephen Curry decided to pull in The Oregonian's Geoffrey C. Arnold on Monday.

Golden State went on to earn a 119–117 series-clinching overtime win against the Trail Blazers to advance to their fifth straight NBA Finals.

Green was so happy with the result, he told Warriors' vice president of communications Raymond Ridder that he would pay for Arnold's airfare to the Finals.

“Hey Raymond, I gotta buy his flight to the Finals,” Green said, before adding a caveat. “I ain’t paying for your hotel room though.”

There's no telling if Green will actually follow through on that promise, but with Duran't status unclear heading into the championship series, the Warriors may need to rely on Arnold again soon.

