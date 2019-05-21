The Trail Blazers have agreed to a multi-year extension with head coach Terry Stotts, Portland president of basketball operations Neil Olshey announced at the team's 2019 season exit interviews Tuesday.

Olshey said the agreement came about 20 minutes before he and Stotts took the podium.

Stotts has been with the Blazers since 2012, leading the Portland to a 53–29 record and their deepest playoff run this season. After moving past the Thunder and Nuggets, the Trail Blazers ended their 2019 season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals on Monday. Portland lost the series in four games.

Portland has recorded three 50-win seasons under Stotts.