Trail Blazers Lock Down Head Coach Terry Stotts With Multi-Year Extension

The Trail Blazers have agreed to a multi-year extension with head coach Terry Stotts.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 21, 2019

The Trail Blazers have agreed to a multi-year extension with head coach Terry Stotts, Portland president of basketball operations Neil Olshey announced at the team's 2019 season exit interviews Tuesday.

Olshey said the agreement came about 20 minutes before he and Stotts took the podium.

Stotts has been with the Blazers since 2012, leading the Portland to a 53–29 record and their deepest playoff run this season. After moving past the Thunder and Nuggets, the Trail Blazers ended their 2019 season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals on Monday. Portland lost the series in four games.

Portland has recorded three 50-win seasons under Stotts. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message