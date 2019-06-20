The Clippers selected Florida State center Mfiondu Kabengele with the No. 25 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Clippers acquired this pick from the Nets. Los Angeles will send Brooklyn a 2020 first-round pick via Philadelphia and the 56th pick tonight.

The 6'10", 255-pound sophomore averaged a team-high 13.2 points and 5.9 boards on 50.2% shooting from the field and 36.9% from deep. Kabengele dropped a career-high 26 points on Jan. 20 during the Seminoles' ACC clash with Boston College.

The ACC's Sixth Man of the Year in 2019, Kabengele also earned a first-team All-ACC tournament nod for his role in helping Florida State to the tournament championship game, where they fell to Duke. Kabengele was also a 2019 All-ACC team honorable mention honoree as he led the Seminoles to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament and a school-record 29 overall wins in the 2018-19 season.

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo’s breakdown: Kabengele emerged over the course of the season as Florida State’s sixth man, showcasing a surprising level of defensive mobility for a big-bodied player and proving he can block shots, rebound with consistency and knock down spot-up threes. The nephew of Dikembe Mutombo, Kabengele’s productivity and willingness to play a role has made him one of the more intriguing guys to follow as the combine approaches. He checks the right boxes for an energy big, and if the jump shot translates, there’s an interesting player here.

Jeremy Woo's grade: B+

The Clippers acquired this pick from the Nets via trade, and will select Kabengele, who should be a nice fit with what they have in place, as a high-energy rebounder and shot-blocker who has the capacity to stretch the floor. He could be a plug-and-play role guy for L.A., which has designs on contending sooner than later. This is nice value.