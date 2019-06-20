Nets Select Nic Claxton with No. 31 Pick in 2019 NBA Draft

Claxton led Georgia in points per game (13.0) and rebounds per game (8.6) as well as in total blocks (81) and steals (34) during a breakout sophomore season. 

By Morgan Turner
June 21, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets selected University of Georgia center Nicolas (Nic) Claxton with the No. 31 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

A three-star prospect out of high school, Claxton followed in his father's footsteps to Georgia, where he saw action in all 65 games over his two seasons as a Bulldog. 

The 6'11", All-SEC performer led Georgia in points per game (13.0) and rebounds per game (8.6) as well as in total blocks (81) and steals (34) over a breakout sophomore season. Claxton's blocked shots per game average (2.53) was good for 10th in the nation. 

Claxton has made international appearances representing the U.S. Virgin islands, most recently in a pair of 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifying games. In 2015, Claxton participated in the Centrobasket U17 Championships in San Juan, P.R. 

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo's scouting report: One of the more interesting projects in this draft class, Claxton combines defensive versatility with a high perimeter skill level for his size. He’s quick enough to switch onto bigger wings, has the length and instincts to alter shots, and was a productive rebounder while playing big minutes all season. He showed some capacity to shoot from outside, and Georgia even let him bring the ball up at times. He’s a ways off, but as he refines his skills, Claxton could develop into a unique inside-out player. He’s a good candidate to rise into the first round as teams begin bringing him in for workouts.

 

