The Brooklyn Nets selected University of Georgia center Nicolas (Nic) Claxton with the No. 31 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

A three-star prospect out of high school, Claxton followed in his father's footsteps to Georgia, where he saw action in all 65 games over his two seasons as a Bulldog.

The 6'11", All-SEC performer led Georgia in points per game (13.0) and rebounds per game (8.6) as well as in total blocks (81) and steals (34) over a breakout sophomore season. Claxton's blocked shots per game average (2.53) was good for 10th in the nation.

Claxton has made international appearances representing the U.S. Virgin islands, most recently in a pair of 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifying games. In 2015, Claxton participated in the Centrobasket U17 Championships in San Juan, P.R.

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo's scouting report: One of the more interesting projects in this draft class, Claxton combines defensive versatility with a high perimeter skill level for his size. He’s quick enough to switch onto bigger wings, has the length and instincts to alter shots, and was a productive rebounder while playing big minutes all season. He showed some capacity to shoot from outside, and Georgia even let him bring the ball up at times. He’s a ways off, but as he refines his skills, Claxton could develop into a unique inside-out player. He’s a good candidate to rise into the first round as teams begin bringing him in for workouts.